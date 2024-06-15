World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 26 min on May 27, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day shines a light on a global issue that touches millions.

Celebrated every year on June 15, it aims to increase understanding and offer solutions for the abuse and neglect of our older generations.

This special day encourages communities worldwide to learn more about how elder abuse affects society and what we can do to prevent it.

The importance of this day cannot be overstated. Studies reveal that as many as 1 in 10 older North Americans suffer from some form of abuse, yet only a fraction of these cases ever reach the authorities. This lack of reporting highlights the need for greater awareness and action.

The day serves as a reminder that older adults play a crucial role in our communities and that their mistreatment diminishes us all.

The reasons for commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day are many and profound. Elder abuse, which can range from physical harm to financial exploitation, occurs across the world, often without adequate recognition or response.

By focusing on this issue, the day aims to protect millions of older persons’ health and human rights globally. It calls on everyone to acknowledge the severity of elder abuse as a public health and societal problem and to work towards a society where all members, regardless of age, are valued and protected​​​​​​.

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

World Day Against Child Labour
A&E Plus

World Day Against Child Labour

June 12 is World Day Against Child Labour. Addressing the impact of underage employment on youth, fostering awareness for a brighter future without exploitation. It’s…

World Hunger Day
A&E Plus

World Hunger Day

May 28 is World Hunger Day. World Hunger Day, observed annually on May 28, sparks global action to combat hunger, a challenge that affects every nation. This day emphasizes…

Global Accessibility Awareness Day
A&E Plus

Global Accessibility Awareness Day

May 16 is Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Picture a world where everyone can easily use and enjoy the vast wonders of the digital universe, no matter their abilities.…