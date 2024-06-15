June 15 is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day shines a light on a global issue that touches millions.

Celebrated every year on June 15, it aims to increase understanding and offer solutions for the abuse and neglect of our older generations.

This special day encourages communities worldwide to learn more about how elder abuse affects society and what we can do to prevent it.

The importance of this day cannot be overstated. Studies reveal that as many as 1 in 10 older North Americans suffer from some form of abuse, yet only a fraction of these cases ever reach the authorities. This lack of reporting highlights the need for greater awareness and action.

The day serves as a reminder that older adults play a crucial role in our communities and that their mistreatment diminishes us all.

The reasons for commemorating World Elder Abuse Awareness Day are many and profound. Elder abuse, which can range from physical harm to financial exploitation, occurs across the world, often without adequate recognition or response.

By focusing on this issue, the day aims to protect millions of older persons’ health and human rights globally. It calls on everyone to acknowledge the severity of elder abuse as a public health and societal problem and to work towards a society where all members, regardless of age, are valued and protected​​​​​​.

