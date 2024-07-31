World Ranger Day

July 31, 2024 — Changed at 13 h 55 min on June 24, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World Ranger Day

July 31 is World Ranger Day

Around the globe, park rangers are on the front line in the fight to protect our natural heritage. World Ranger Day offers a chance to support their vital work, which ranges from environmental campaigning to education. The day is also an opportunity to pay tribute to rangers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

It’s estimated there are more than 100,000 reserves, parks and protected areas around the world. World Ranger Day was created by the International Ranger Federation and was first held in 2007.

Many events are being staged around the world, including guided walks and screenings of the documentary The Thin Green Line. If there isn’t an event in your area, you could organize one – and help to raise awareness of the vital role performed by custodians of the world’s parks.

Share a story with us in the comments section!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

International Day of Friendship
A&E Plus

International Day of Friendship

July 30 is International Day of Friendship Plan a fun day with friends, or reach out to old friends to reconnect via phone call, text, video chat or even a nice hand-written…