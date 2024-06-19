June 19 is World Sickle Cell Day.

Help increase public knowledge and awareness of Sickle Cell Disease, one of the main causes of death in children under the age of five in Africa.

Sickle Cell Disease is the world’s most common genetic blood disorder and while it is treatable, it affects hundreds of thousands of babies each year, many of whom will not live to their fifth birthday. World Sickle Cell Day aims to share information about the disease, improve research, and provide hope and help for families who need it.

Share a story with us in the comments section!