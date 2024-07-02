World UFO Day

July 2, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 28 min on June 19, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
World UFO Day

July 2 is World UFO Day

If you’re a fan of little green men, you’re going to be stoked for World UFO Day. One of these days we just know that we’re going to finally meet our neighbors in the universe, and that day will be phenomenal beyond imagining. Whether they’re flying around in saucer shaped vessels, or something more akin to the massive ships we’ve seen in Independence Day, their arrival is going to change the way everyone views the universe. Let’s just hope they’re friendlier than those tentacled beasties from Independence Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section!

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Youth Musical Talent Showcased at Open House
A&E Plus

Youth Musical Talent Showcased at Open House

O'Neil Studios Instructors Group celebrated six years of music education and production with an Open House event on Saturday. Initially…