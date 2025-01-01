Year in Review: Cornwall Commemorates 240 Years of Loyalist History

From June 7-9, 2024, Cornwall marked the 240th anniversary of New Johnstown, now known as Cornwall, and the Royal Townships with a weekend of celebrations honoring the Loyalist settlers who shaped the region’s history. Organized by the SDG Historical Society, the event brought history to life with reenactments, cultural demonstrations, and community engagement.

The festivities featured a reenactment of the Loyalist landing and the drawing of the original 1784 land allotments, along with musket and cannon battle maneuvers. Opening ceremonies included remarks from dignitaries such as Senator Bernadette Clement, SDSG MP Eric Duncan, MPP Nolan Quinn, Grand Chief Abram Benedict, and others, reflecting the significance of the Loyalist legacy.

Dona Cruickshank, President of the SDG Historical Society, highlighted the educational impact. “We started with school tours, teaching students about the region’s pivotal history. Ontario’s beginnings right here are incredibly significant,” she said.

Reenactor coordinator Marcio Da Cunha underscored the event’s complexity, bringing together 80 participants from across North America to accurately portray life in 1784. Meanwhile, Cornwall Community Museum’s Senior Curator Brent Whitford expressed pride in the event’s success, which included a vibrant Heritage Village, period reenactments, and cultural displays.

The celebration showcased contributions from organizations like the Socièté d’histoire des Filles du Roy and living history regiments such as the 8th Regiment of Foot and King’s Royal Regiment of New York. Visitors were immersed in Cornwall’s rich heritage through living history demonstrations, cultural performances, and historical presentations, celebrating the enduring legacy of the Loyalist settlers who shaped Ontario’s foundation.