Year in Review: Cornwall Ribfest Draws Largest Crowd with Music, Midway, and Food

Cornwall Ribfest returned to Lamoureux Park from July 25 to 28, drawing an impressive 80,000 attendees for four days of music, food, rides and festivities. Organized by the Optimist Club of Cornwall, the event featured a packed lineup of live performances, a lively midway, a beer tent, and plenty of mouth-watering ribs.

Volunteer coordinator Laurie Regnier reflected on the event’s success, crediting the dedication of the Optimist Club’s 120 volunteers. “The entertainment lineup always brings in so many people who support our initiatives,” she said. “It’s amazing to see everyone enjoying themselves while helping us fund youth programs.”

Friday night’s headliners, The Barstool Prophets, returned after a long hiatus, with frontman Graham Greer noting the community’s enthusiasm. “People came from Syracuse, Florida, and Vancouver just for this show. It’s special to see the support from so many places,” he shared.

Saturday brought equal excitement with the Crash Test Dummies. Lead singer Brad Roberts delighted fans with hits like “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm,” adding, “It feels great to play for such a welcoming audience.”

The festival also showcased local talent, including a Journey Tribute featuring Roy Nichol and the Ribfest Idol competition. Funds raised support Cornwall’s youth initiatives, ensuring the event’s legacy extends far beyond the park.