Year in Review: Cornwall Waterfest Brings Record Turnout to the Canal

On a sunny Saturday in 2024, Cornwall Waterfest returned, after a 2023 break, with its largest turnout yet, drawing 23 dragon boat teams and over 500 participants to the Cornwall Canal. More than 1,000 spectators lined the picturesque waterfront to cheer on the brightly colored boats as paddlers raced in perfect unison.

The event featured nine local teams and 14 from out of town, offering a thrilling and unique viewing experience. “You can see the entire race and be close to the finish line,” said Kevin O’Rourke, Waterfest committee member and site coordinator. “It’s all about camaraderie for the teams, and the turnout has been fantastic.”

The festival also included 13 vendor booths and three food vendors, adding to the day’s festive atmosphere.

Shawn Filon, Senior Advisor at Desjardins and captain of their dragon boat team, reflected on the parallels between the sport and teamwork in business. “Coordinating 21 colleagues is a challenge, but it’s vital to stay in sync—whether on the water or in the office.”

Cornwall Waterfest showcased the spirit of competition and community, leaving participants and spectators with lasting memories and a deeper appreciation for the city’s canal and waterfront.