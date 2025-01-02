Year in Review: Diversity Cornwall Sparks Debate with MP and MPP Exclusion from Pride Parade

In one of Cornwall’s most discussed moments of 2024, Diversity Cornwall, the organization behind the Cornwall Pride Festival, asked MP Eric Duncan and MPP Nolan Quinn to refrain from participating in this year’s Pride Parade. The decision, aimed at addressing anti-trans policies and statements from Conservative leadership, sparked significant community debate.

Diversity Cornwall cited concerns over silence from local political leaders on rising transphobia and specific actions like MP Pierre Poilievre’s remarks on “biological males” in female spaces and MPP Quinn’s vote against Bill 42, which proposed an advisory committee on gender-affirming healthcare.

MP Duncan, the first openly gay MP from SDSG, expressed disappointment, highlighting the irony of exclusion from an event promoting inclusivity. MPP Quinn also voiced dismay, emphasizing his long-standing advocacy for 2SLGBTQ+ rights, though he did not address the Bill 42 vote.

The decision drew responses from Mayor Justin Towndale and SDG Warden Jamie MacDonald, who urged Diversity Cornwall to reconsider. However, Diversity Cornwall defended its stance, prioritizing solidarity with the trans and nonbinary community. “Standing up for 2SLGBTQIA+ rights is a year-round commitment,” said Diversity Cornwall President Elizabeth Quenville.