December 31, 2024 — Changed at 12 h 28 min on December 28, 2024
JASON SETNYK
Year in Review: The Sheepdogs Bring Rock ‘n’ Roll Magic to Cornwall
Juno award-winning rock band The Sheepdogs played at Aultsville Theatre in March 2024. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

On March 27, 2024, platinum and JUNO award-winning rockers The Sheepdogs brought their Backyard Boogie Tour to Cornwall’s Aultsville Theatre, delivering a night of unforgettable music and energy. Opening act Daniel Romano + His Outfit set the tone with a dynamic performance, paving the way for an electrifying celebration of rock ‘n’ roll.

The Sheepdogs captivated the packed theater with hits like “Feeling Good” and “Right On,” showcasing their signature sound and vibrant stage presence. The event highlighted the band’s commitment to connecting with audiences in smaller communities, a mission bassist Ryan Gullen reflected on. “Growing up in Saskatoon, we know how often smaller towns are overlooked on tour schedules. Playing in places like Cornwall is our way of bringing the music directly to the people,” Gullen shared.

The sold out concert also featured local flavor, with Lost Villages Brewery serving craft beer, adding to the festive atmosphere. Booked by Spectrasonic, the concert was a roaring success, leaving Cornwall fans with lasting memories of rock ‘n’ roll magic.

Other notable Cornwall concerts in 2024 included Kim Mitchell at Canada Day, the return of April Wine, Annika Chambers and Paul DesLauriers, Shawnee Kish, Death by Stereo, and Authority Zero.

