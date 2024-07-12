YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JULY 14 TO 20, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

This is an excellent week to consider taking a holiday or changing your environment. Learning a new language could be a good idea, especially if you plan to travel or relocate.

TAURUS

If intense emotions arise, you may feel like isolating yourself. However, your friends will be there to support you and cheer you up.

GEMINI

If you feel unwell, talk to your doctor immediately. Your intuitive nature will help you create a harmonious atmosphere around you. Your protective and nurturing attitude will help improve workplace morale.

CANCER

At work, you must handle urgent or confusing situations before the holidays. Be careful while swimming so you don’t catch an infection. If you’re single, now’s a great time to meet new people.

LEO

Spoil yourself by going to the movies or enjoying other forms of entertainment. You could find yourself in the limelight in one way or another. Use your creativity to showcase your talents.

VIRGO

You might have to travel frequently this week despite your love for staying home. Your family will ask for your help, and you won’t be able to refuse them.

LIBRA

If you have a public speaking event, you must thoroughly prepare. Improvisation won’t cut it. Use tact and diplomacy to resolve conflict.

SCORPIO

Be careful while interacting with certain people. Use tact and sensitivity to avoid misunderstandings. Be prepared for unexpected expenses.

SAGITTARIUS

You might need to take vitamins to maintain your energy levels. Your ideas may seem confusing at first, but staying focused will help bring them to life.

CAPRICORN

You tend to spend all your energy trying to do everything. Many people will need your help this week, and you’ll devote yourself to them even if it exhausts you.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be given important responsibilities. It’s crucial to clarify roles to avoid confusion, even at home. Be patient with those close to you as you manage these challenges.

PISCES

If you’re considering a career change, this is the perfect week to take a training course. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by. It could help you land your dream job.