YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JULY 21 TO 27, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

You may need to speak up to be heard among those close to you. Afterward, you may feel tired. Resting and taking a step back this week is a good idea.

TAURUS

This week, you’ll be flooded with responsibilities. Time will be of the essence. Even if you’re on holiday, you must manage your time to ensure you do and see everything you planned.

GEMINI

A spontaneous getaway or holiday trip will make you very happy. You might even consider returning to school to start a more exciting career.

CANCER

Strong emotions often indicate a need for change. After a deep cleaning and a bit of effort, you’ll reset your priorities and feel happy again.

LEO

You’re good at negotiating, which will help you professionally and personally. You might find some great deals while shopping. You’ll be able to resolve conflicts easily.

VIRGO

You’ll be busy this week, whether at work or home. You must pay attention to every detail to keep everyone happy, even if you’re on vacation.

LIBRA

You’ll be in the spotlight this week. People will be interested in everything you say, and you’ll feel proud. Expect applause!

SCORPIO

You’ll spend some of the week improving your home and hosting a family member. This will improve your quality of life and environment.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll travel far to join your family on a holiday that will meet your expectations. You won’t compromise on anything to maximize your free time.

CAPRICORN

Although RSVPs to an activity have been slow, everyone will show up. Summer might even inspire you to start a new career.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be in the mood for partying and having fun instead of working. You’ll be promoted, which will make you very happy. You’ll enjoy your holidays to the fullest.

PISCES

You’ll have a lot to do this week, yet some things may seem confusing. Take some time to think before you act. Your overflowing imagination will help you create something amazing.