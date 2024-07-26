YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF JULY 28 TO AUGUST 3, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

You’ll be worried about money this week, so you’ll work hard to improve your situation. You may be able to put together the necessary funds to achieve a big dream or at least pay off some of your debt.

TAURUS

You’ll feel inspired to take a new direction in life. You’ll have the determination to transform your reality altogether. You’ll start fresh and finish a significant project.

GEMINI

You must rest after being in a large crowd. You prefer passive and relaxing activities while on holiday, such as visiting museums and walking in nature.

CANCER

You’ll bring many people together by organizing a surprising event. This project will expand your social circle. You may become quite popular on social media.

LEO

You’ll spontaneously head off into the unknown. You could seriously consider returning to school or starting a new career in line with your values. At the very least, you’ll be inspired to travel.

VIRGO

You must make changes to improve your inner well-being. You may adopt a more spiritual lifestyle. You could also plan a pilgrimage to explore the depths of your soul.

LIBRA

You may spend too much money on your credit card while on vacation. Although you’re concerned about your finances, you’ll continue being a little frivolous before reigning things in.

SCORPIO

You should wait until after the holidays before making any big decisions. Take the time to weigh the pros and cons. This will remove some pressure that could lead you to make regrettable choices.

SAGITTARIUS

Many details will require your attention between tasks at work and home. You’ll need to deep-clean your home to clear your mind.

CAPRICORN

You’ll attend shows and artistic events during the holidays. All eyes will be on you as you perform, receiving well-deserved applause.

AQUARIUS

A family story could hold your attention, or perhaps just decorating your home. While on holiday, the comfort of home and the company of family will bring you happiness.

PISCES

You have a way with words. This will get you noticed on the phone and social media. You’ll enjoy chiming in on various subjects. You’ll be on the move a lot, which will satisfy your curiosity.