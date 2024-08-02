YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF AUGUST 4 TO 10, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

This week, you’ll attend large gatherings or be active on social media. You’ll consider organizing a party for your nearest and dearest to wrap up the holidays.

TAURUS

Even if you don’t have children, back-to-school advertisements remind you of similar responsibilities, including caring for certain loved ones. Prepare yourself for commitments with similar demands.

GEMINI

Although you’ve planned some social activities, professional obligations could dampen your excitement. Prioritize your responsibilities, but don’t forget to set aside time for fun. This will make your activities more enjoyable.

CANCER

Whether you’re on holiday or not, you’ll want to get away from it all. Make time for new discoveries and treat yourself to a change of scenery by hitting the road.

LEO

Despite experiencing strong emotions, it’s essential to find opportunities to celebrate your happiness and remember that after rain comes sunshine. The simple act of smiling can boost your mood and make you feel happier.

VIRGO

A particular situation will be an irritating waste of time. Think before you speak to avoid future misunderstandings. Work on developing a faster understanding to help maintain harmony.

LIBRA

Work will take up a lot of your time. However, spending quality time with your loved ones is still important. Striking the right work-life balance will bring you peace.

SCORPIO

Prepare for change when returning to work after the holidays. You could be offered a promotion or a management position after a senior executive leaves the company. This situation will astonish you.

SAGITTARIUS

You could invest in a home improvement project, such as a redecorating a room. Explore your new talents and take pride in the results. Personal fulfilment lies in your achievements.

CAPRICORN

Shopping for bargains and treasures will bring you happiness. You could even unearth a precious antique in a relative’s attic or basement. Your hunt for unique finds will be fruitful.

AQUARIUS

After a stressful period, treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation at a spa or engage in other forms of self-care. Take care of yourself and enjoy the present moment to recharge your batteries.

PISCES

Give yourself a break. If you’re returning to work, get organized by rearranging your files and adjusting your schedule. A systematic approach will help you get back on track.