YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF AUGUST 11 TO 17, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

If a relaxing holiday wasn’t in the cards this summer, you’ll consider going on a refreshing getaway to recharge your batteries. This will be extremely rejuvenating.

TAURUS

You’ll feel the need to please everyone. However, you’ll realize that this is impossible. Follow your heart and trust your intuition. An extra dose of self-confidence would be beneficial.

GEMINI

After a long vacation, returning to work may leave you feeling exhausted. Your partner and loved ones will require more attention. However, you must take time to rest to get through the week.

CANCER

You’ll be rewarded with success. This will clarify an unclear story. You’ll receive heartfelt appreciation that will reinforce your position of importance.

LEO

You’ll devote time to your family and enjoy the peace and quiet of your own home. Your relationship with your partner will be a priority. You’ll demonstrate your creativity, even in simple activities such as cooking a meal.

VIRGO

You could be in the mood to buy a new car. You’ll spend a lot of time negotiating and listening to endless speeches and presentations. At work, you could discover that you have hidden sales talents.

LIBRA

You’ll have a strong urge to spoil yourself, get a new wardrobe or change your hairstyle. You must be social and hang out with your friends. At work, overtime will be on the agenda.

SCORPIO

You don’t always listen to advice from others, especially if it’s long-winded. Trust your instincts. They’ll guide you in the right direction if you take the time to listen carefully. You’ll have a guardian angel watching over you.

SAGITTARIUS

You may need to step back before a critical turning point in your life. You must think carefully about your passions and how to manage stress.

CAPRICORN

Your active social life could lead to overspending. Even though you’re generally thrifty, you could find it challenging to manage your budget and pay off your debts.

AQUARIUS

You’ll go to great lengths to impress strangers and family members. Your children will be a source of great pride. You’ll seize opportunities of abundance that come your way.

PISCES

At work, a training course will bring about opportunities for advancement, bringing you closer to a career in line with your values. You’ll redefine your ambitions with a newfound conviction.