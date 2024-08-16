YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF AUGUST 18 TO 24, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

If you closely examine your budget, you’ll discover you can turn your dreams into reality. The funds you need to achieve one of your greatest dreams will be within your reach.

TAURUS

Although your responsibilities may seem overwhelming, your steady progress will give you confidence in your abilities. From now on, nothing will be able to stop you. You’ll have the courage to act.

GEMINI

Sometimes, you must take a step back to gain clarity. At work, achieving your ambitious aspirations will require incremental progress.

CANCER

Although you’re barely back from your summer holidays, you’ll already start planning the next one with your friends. You’ll organize a large meeting at work, bringing together the entire company.

LEO

You desire intellectual and spiritual growth. You may be contemplating a career change or taking an enriching personal journey. Don’t be afraid of change! It’s good for you.

VIRGO

You must take some time to reflect before making an important decision about your personal or professional future. Negotiations are necessary. You must weigh the pros and cons before finalizing anything.

LIBRA

Compromise isn’t always possible, especially when there are conflicting opinions. You’ll need to use your imagination to keep the peace with those around you and resolve conflicts.

SCORPIO

A few small wins will help restore your self-confidence, giving you the boost you need to move forward with a project near and dear to your heart.

SAGITTARIUS

Creating a functional home office will be a top priority this week. After careful planning, your leadership skills will emerge, allowing you to start your own business.

CAPRICORN

Love will take a prominent place in your thoughts this week. Subtle gestures, small tokens of appreciation and words of love will help you deepen your feelings for your partner.

AQUARIUS

The idea of selling or buying a property will cross your mind. You could find more affordable housing to improve your family’s quality of life and get your hands on a large sum of money.

PISCES

Some individuals may repeatedly request your assistance, requiring you to travel frequently. This could allow you to treat yourself and even consider buying a new car.