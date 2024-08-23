YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF AUGUST 25 TO 31, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

You may consider making a significant lifestyle change, such as becoming a vegetarian. You may need to re-evaluate certain habits to improve your well-being.

TAURUS

You’ll bring people together for exciting activities in your personal or professional life. This will expand your social circle and increase your social media following.

GEMINI

If you’ve been waiting for approval on financing a project or a home purchase, it may finally arrive, making you very happy.

CANCER

Your phone will either be ringing off the hook or completely silent. If you leave urgent messages, you must be patient while waiting for a reply from certain people.

LEO

Improving your eating habits could benefit your health. Making significant changes to your lifestyle could help you become more vibrant and youthful.

VIRGO

You’ll have the opportunity to meet new people who will introduce you to new spiritual experiences. This will lead you on exciting adventures. At work, you’ll expand your customer base internationally.

LIBRA

Anticipate significant changes at work. Although they may cause stress initially, they’ll improve your financial situation considerably.

SCORPIO

You may have a strong desire for change and transformation, which could cause you to question the shade of the walls in your home. You could spontaneously go to the hardware store to get paint samples.

SAGITTARIUS

Updating your wardrobe, hairstyle and accessories will enhance your confidence and credibility in your professional role, ultimately boosting your self-esteem and others’ trust in you.

CAPRICORN

You may be given new responsibilities at work due to colleagues leaving, but you’ll rise to the challenge and feel proud of your accomplishments.

AQUARIUS

If offered a project, you should carefully weigh the pros and cons before accepting it. Is it a rewarding opportunity that could improve your quality of life? You must think it over carefully.

PISCES

You’ll be in an excellent position to negotiate something that will elevate your status. You could also perform a heroic act simply by listening to someone attentively for a few moments.