YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 1 TO 7, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

You’ll have a lot of work and urgent details to sort out at home and work this week. Don’t hesitate to ask your family for help. They’ll be happy to lend a hand!

TAURUS

Well-meaning friends might invite you to exercise regularly to stay in shape over winter. This will help you feel good about yourself and stay healthy.

GEMINI

This week, you’ll devote your time to your home and family. You’ll decorate your space how you like and be happy with the results. The New Moon will bring action into your life.

CANCER

You’ll be on the go this week or play taxi driver for your nearest and dearest, which will take some time. You’ll also spend time talking on the phone and being active on social media. You’ll be curious and easy to talk to.

LEO

A mountain of files awaits you at work. This will cause some stress but bring in much-needed extra income, so you may need to double-check some invoices.

VIRGO

Your friends will want to go shopping with you. Although you’ll suggest various activities, you may end up going on an adventure on your own. You could play a sport or do another fun activity.

LIBRA

Take a step back to relax and gain a better perspective. This will help you determine how to make your personal or professional life more interesting.

SCORPIO

Your friends may ask you to join them for a relaxing weekend retreat, or your partner could take you on a romantic getaway. Either way, you’ll have fun in a rejuvenating atmosphere.

SAGITTARIUS

You might be given new responsibilities at work, requiring a few extra hours to complete your projects. However, this could lead to better job opportunities in the future.

CAPRICORN

A training course suggested by your boss will open doors to a more promising future, with possible advancement after graduation. A celebratory trip is in the cards. Lots of fun ahead!

AQUARIUS

September is a time for new beginnings — a new school year for students and a return to work for others. Take this opportunity to think about what you want to do with your life and start working toward it.

PISCES

You’ll be responsible for organizing a big event despite feeling uncomfortable in crowds. This will show you that stepping outside your comfort zone can help you succeed and accomplish your goals.