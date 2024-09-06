YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 8 TO 14, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

You may benefit from changing your lifestyle to improve your physical and mental health. You’ll realize this after overdoing it. These changes may also have a positive impact on your work life.

TAURUS

You’ll be focused on your love life and may experience moments of intense happiness with your partner. If you’re single, you could meet your soulmate and quickly consider making a serious commitment.

GEMINI

A well-deserved raise will improve your financial situation. Your entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and imagination could lead you to start a successful home-based business.

CANCER

Minor changes to your appearance, like new clothes or a new hairstyle, could boost your self-esteem. You’ll be able to stand out from the crowd and have a positive self-image.

LEO

Your attention to detail and eye for esthetics will be heightened tenfold, inspiring you to reimagine your home decor. You may come upon an unexpected sum of money that will allow you to treat yourself.

VIRGO

Expressing yourself openly and honestly could increase your self-confidence. This may cause some jealousy but will also bring admiration. Others will notice your elegance.

LIBRA

Your artistic talents may help you secure a second source of income. Creat­ing an exceptional work of art will be a gratifying achievement despite time constraints, and you’ll enjoy staying active.

SCORPIO

Be prepared for a demanding week as you adjust at work and home. Compro­mises will be necessary to restore harmony, and you’ll need to take action to restore balance among those closest to you.

SAGITTARIUS

It’s a great week to recharge your batteries, whether through massage therapy or taking some alone time to relax and rejuvenate. Take the time you need to restore your energy.

CAPRICORN

Being active in various groups will expand your social circle. Looking put-together will be vital to increasing your network and helping you connect with people who can benefit your career.

AQUARIUS

Delegating more tasks can reduce stress at work and home. Avoid worrying excessively about your loved ones — trust your children to make their own choices.

PISCES

An extraordinary opportunity to travel will present itself. However, the main challenge will be finding the time and money. Be patient and methodical in planning this incredible escape.