YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 15 TO 21, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

Take the initiative to rebalance your friendships. If you’re surrounded by energy-sucking friends, set boundaries to preserve your vitality and be respected.

TAURUS

If you have young children, it’s essential to be disciplined and set clear rules. Being tactful with people around you can help avoid conflicts and hurt feelings.

GEMINI

You may be drawn to travel opportunities this week. At work, serving people in a language in which you’re not entirely fluent will be a rewarding challenge, both personally and financially.

CANCER

If you’ve been working hard to eat healthy and exercise, you’ll finally start seeing positive results. Perseverance is the key to regaining your well-being and self-confidence.

LEO

A friend will suggest an enriching experience. Responding to a particular need for adrenalin will provide a refreshing break from your routine and boost your self-esteem.

VIRGO

Expressing your opinions confidently and authoritatively can help you rise through the ranks at work. If you showcase your leadership skills, you may even find yourself in the boss’s chair.

LIBRA

You’ll indulge in luxury shopping this week. Renewing your wardrobe may be justified in taking on new responsibilities at work. Treating yourself can be highly gratifying and boost your confidence.

SCORPIO

Take the time to resolve problems at home or with family members. If necessary, consider refreshing your decor to prepare for fall.

SAGITTARIUS

Make sure your car, phone and computer are in good working order. Charge the batteries so your devices remain functional no matter where you are. Preventative measures can go a long way to avoiding potential problems.

CAPRICORN

Set a strict budget to enjoy your hobbies while maintaining financial stability. Sound financial management will help calm your nerves, and financial matters will become very important at work.

AQUARIUS

New and demanding responsibilities may come your way at work and home this week. Patience and perseverance are necessary to overcome fatigue and stress, but the rewards will be worth it.

PISCES

If you’re experiencing restless nights due to racing thoughts, try to find some escape. Consider signing up for a gym membership to help restore balance.