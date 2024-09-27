YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF SEPTEMBER 29 TO OCTOBER 5, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

This week, you’ll work hard to reach an agreement or conclude a transaction at work. Despite moments of anxiety and insomnia, your hard work will pay off. Success is on the horizon!

TAURUS

You may be given a management position at work. However, you must carefully consider if it’s the right fit for you. You must learn to regulate your emotions and communicate effectively to maintain a healthy balance.

GEMINI

Adopting a new diet and exercising regularly will achieve satisfying results. This will lead to personal satisfaction and well-deserved pride. You’ll be happy you took on the challenge.

CANCER

You have a gift for saying out loud what others are thinking. However, make sure your comments don’t come across as overly critical to avoid hurting or shocking others. It’s crucial to maintain a balanced communication approach.

LEO

If you’re struggling financially, carefully review your bills for any errors that could save you money and alleviate your worries.

VIRGO

You’ll throw yourself into a competitive activity and strive to win first place. You’ll earn well-deserved recognition and warm applause as a testimony to your success.

LIBRA

If you’re feeling tired, consider changing your lifestyle. Trying a new diet and getting out more could give you a much-needed energy boost and help restore balance.

SCORPIO

When managed effectively, stress can serve as a motivating factor to accomplish remarkable feats. Balancing various aspects of your life to channel your energy and reach your maximum potential is essential.

SAGITTARIUS

The stars will align to help you launch your own business or be promoted at work. Take the opportunity to explore new talents and open yourself to promising opportunities.

CAPRICORN

If you have plans for a holiday, it’s wise to start preparing early, such as getting your passport and vaccinations, even if the trip is a few months away. You don’t want to forget any vital details!

AQUARIUS

If you discover an injustice, your protective instincts will kick in. You’ll play an essential role in re-establishing harmony and suggesting the necessary changes to make things right.

PISCES

When faced with injustice, try to be less judgmental and approach the situation more delicately. A more nuanced approach can help you better manage the situation.