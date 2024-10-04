YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 6 TO 12, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

This week, you’ll have promising opportunities at work and may receive a long-awaited promotion. You’ll be able to balance your professional and family commitments effectively and expand your network of customers and collaborators.

TAURUS

To make progress, you must step out of your comfort zone and overcome your fears. When you achieve your goal, you’ll increase your self-esteem and self-confidence.

GEMINI

A planned trip with your loved ones will pave the way for dynamic and inspiring new friendships. Spend quality time with your partner to strengthen your relationship and have a bright future together.

CANCER

An internship will help you advance your career by clarifying confusing information and illuminating perplexing messages. You’ll be guided in this quest for knowledge.

LEO

After a disagreement, you can restore peace by being open to compromise. You’ll break bad habits, promoting more decisive personal growth.

VIRGO

Participating in your friends’ activities naturally inspires you to move and compete, contributing to your overall well-being. You’ll take advantage of these moments to get back into shape.

LIBRA

You’ll take on new professional responsibilities that require updating your wardrobe. Wearing appropriate clothing can help you make a lasting impression on your clients.

SCORPIO

You may want to spend more time at home with your family this week. Be mindful of maintaining balance and not letting others abuse your generosity.

SAGITTARIUS

As the cold season approaches, it’s important to protect your respiratory tract to avoid a sore throat. Adopt basic preventive measures, such as washing your hands frequently, to protect yourself from germs.

CAPRICORN

This week’s atmosphere may be confusing but also inspiring. Ask questions and express your thoughts freely to obtain reassuring answers on delicate subjects. The artist in you will be creative!

AQUARIUS

This week will bring a lull after a turbulent period. Reflect on your professional future and take steps to adjust your career path to meet your expectations. Good friends know how to bring out the best in you.

PISCES

Shop around and adopt a new look. Take inspiration from friends to discover new trends. Explore a new spiritual universe to unlock enriching experiences.