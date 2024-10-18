YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 20 TO 26, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

Travel and communication may become complicated this week. There may be delayed responses to messages or getting lost on the road. De­spite disruptions, practice patience.

TAURUS

Working overtime is in the cards this week, which may affect your family relationships. However, the extra pay will help you pay off debt, making up for the sacrifices.

GEMINI

Starting a new job or taking on a significant project could initially seem confusing. Take the time to discuss and understand the situation to find balance in this new venture.

CANCER

After an intense period at work, take a well-deserved rest. Going on a getaway alone, with friends or as a couple, will rejuvenate your energy and bring back your smile and vitality.

LEO

You’ll experience a sudden surge in popularity. Follow your intuition, and your creativity will shine through. You may even find success with creating a work of art. Your community could use your help.

VIRGO

Although you manage your time well, you may face delays in certain situations. You must fine-tune your patience, as some people will test you this week.

LIBRA

As the weather gets cooler, the idea of a warm holiday may come to mind. If you work hard, you can make this dream come true and explore some tempting travel offers.

SCORPIO

As an artist, you may soon be able to earn a living from your art. Significant changes will steer you toward new opportunities. A project will strengthen your romantic relationship.

SAGITTARIUS

You must maintain an active social life to maintain good relationships with your friends. Moving to a new house may cross your mind, offering a breath of fresh air and a more welcoming space for you and your family.

CAPRICORN

Although you may spend more time than expected on a specific project, your perseverance will pay off. You’ll feel the satisfaction of a job well done when you finish something you’ve been putting off.

AQUARIUS

Buying new clothes and accessories could boost your self-esteem and help you match your image to your new professional duties. Personal confidence is the key to success.

PISCES

You may feel like doing a major clean-up. You can purify your environment and clear your mind by eliminating unnecessary things. This deep cleaning could also brighten up your life.