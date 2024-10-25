YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 27 TO NOVEMBER 2, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

Negotiations always require effort and compromise. You’ll make some significant changes that will promote your health and improve your quality of life for years to come.

TAURUS

Significant success and recognition await you, whether in the form of a promotion or a professional change. You’ll also have a health win after a difficult period.

GEMINI

You may have the opportunity to find a more spacious property for your family this week. You must make changes to your daily routine to become more efficient, which will prevent conflicts among your family members.

CANCER

Don’t forget to charge your electronic devices every night to avoid communication mishaps from a dead battery. Expect to play taxi driver for your family this week.

LEO

Your honesty will shine this week as you openly express what others are thinking. You won’t hesitate to point out your partner’s excessive spending or impulse buys.

VIRGO

You’ll feel great this week! You must swiftly handle an urgent situation at work to avoid complications. You’ll be promoted, and despite the changes and stress associated with this change, you’ll be happy.

LIBRA

You’ll soon finish a task you’ve been putting off. To avoid health issues, take some time to rest before taking on new challenges.

SCORPIO

Waiting for medical test results for yourself or a loved one will be stressful. However, you’ll receive a positive response, which will help alleviate your worries. The prospect of a bright future will dispel anxiety and allow you to sleep peacefully.

SAGITTARIUS

Tread carefully when dealing with family or professional matters. You may need to adjust your schedule to accommodate a promotion. The pay and nature of the work will make your decision easy.

CAPRICORN

It’s time to start thinking about your end-of-year vacation! Booking things in advance, regardless of whether you’re going alone or with family, friends or a significant other, will make things easier and avoid complications.

AQUARIUS

You may be responsible for international assignments or training at work. You might find it challenging to communicate with people who aren’t comfortable speaking English.

PISCES

You must communicate openly with your partner to reignite the spark in your relationship. You’ll need to make some adjustments to avoid emotional conflicts.