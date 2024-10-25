YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF OCTOBER 27 TO NOVEMBER 2, 2024
The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn
ARIES
Negotiations always require effort and compromise. You’ll make some significant changes that will promote your health and improve your quality of life for years to come.
TAURUS
Significant success and recognition await you, whether in the form of a promotion or a professional change. You’ll also have a health win after a difficult period.
GEMINI
You may have the opportunity to find a more spacious property for your family this week. You must make changes to your daily routine to become more efficient, which will prevent conflicts among your family members.
CANCER
Don’t forget to charge your electronic devices every night to avoid communication mishaps from a dead battery. Expect to play taxi driver for your family this week.
LEO
Your honesty will shine this week as you openly express what others are thinking. You won’t hesitate to point out your partner’s excessive spending or impulse buys.
VIRGO
You’ll feel great this week! You must swiftly handle an urgent situation at work to avoid complications. You’ll be promoted, and despite the changes and stress associated with this change, you’ll be happy.
LIBRA
You’ll soon finish a task you’ve been putting off. To avoid health issues, take some time to rest before taking on new challenges.
SCORPIO
Waiting for medical test results for yourself or a loved one will be stressful. However, you’ll receive a positive response, which will help alleviate your worries. The prospect of a bright future will dispel anxiety and allow you to sleep peacefully.
SAGITTARIUS
Tread carefully when dealing with family or professional matters. You may need to adjust your schedule to accommodate a promotion. The pay and nature of the work will make your decision easy.
CAPRICORN
It’s time to start thinking about your end-of-year vacation! Booking things in advance, regardless of whether you’re going alone or with family, friends or a significant other, will make things easier and avoid complications.
AQUARIUS
You may be responsible for international assignments or training at work. You might find it challenging to communicate with people who aren’t comfortable speaking English.
PISCES
You must communicate openly with your partner to reignite the spark in your relationship. You’ll need to make some adjustments to avoid emotional conflicts.