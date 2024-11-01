YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 3 TO 9, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

Even if your choices seem clear-cut, take all the time you need to make a final decision. New information could come to light, clarifying the situation and making you see the bigger picture.

TAURUS

Change your diet and find time to relax to avoid heartburn. Balance your lifestyle to maintain your physical and mental health.

GEMINI

Expect to receive special attention from a loved one. You may feel anxious about a medical exam. However, you must be patient. The results will take a little longer than expected.

CANCER

Your leadership skills will be in high demand this week. You’ll fill in for your boss while they’re on vacation and replace a colleague who’s on medical leave. You’ll be the right person to take on these responsibilities.

LEO

A family getaway is in the works. How­ever, sorting out certain details will take longer than expected. You’ll be on the move a lot this week, which will make you appreciate the comforts of home.

VIRGO

Your networking prowess will be need­­ed this week. You’ll be asked to help plan an event that requires your communication, organization and negotiation skills.

LIBRA

You’ll be working overtime this week! Fortunately, your hard work will be rewarded. After adjusting your schedule, take the time to spoil yourself and enjoy the results of your efforts.

SCORPIO

After laying low for a while, you’ll finally be ready to act. Family and friends will challenge you. You’ll have the money to tackle a special project or treat yourself to some well-deserved luxuries.

SAGITTARIUS

Although you may feel as if you’re treading water, everything will soon pick up speed. Carefully look over your bills to avoid being dinged for a mistake.

CAPRICORN

You and your team will accomplish a remarkable feat. You’ll be awarded in front of a crowd. This experience will boost your self-esteem and self-confidence.

AQUARIUS

Your impressive roster of clients will bring in additional income this week. Explore spiritual practices or adopt a lifestyle in line with your convictions.

PISCES

Keep an eye on your deadlines to complete your tasks on time. You may spontaneously plan a trip, which will make you very happy. Remember the saying, “Slow and steady wins the race.”