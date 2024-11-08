YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 10 TO 16, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

All the pieces will fall into place to solve various problems. At work, you’ll be motivated to achieve your goals. You’re on the road to success and have a clear direction for your projects.

TAURUS

It’s time to recharge your batteries! Transforming different areas of your life will improve your well-being. In­spiration guides you towards healthy changes, which will open the door to spirituality.

GEMINI

You’ll plan a memorable activity for your group of friends. Your involvement will determine the results. You’ll overcome your shyness with some effort. Perseverance will lead to success!

CANCER

You need a plan of action to manage your responsibilities. Get your priorities straight with the help of your loved ones. Family cooperation will be crucial to your success.

LEO

Going back to school will be hard. How­ever, it’s a rewarding decision that aligns with your values and goals. Perseverance is key. The support of your loved ones will help you succeed as you learn.

VIRGO

You must carefully analyze the situation before deciding. Joining a spiritual group can expand your horizons and enhance your quality of life. Pay attention to all aspects before committing.

LIBRA

You’ll have an important decision to make that requires thoughtful consideration. Don’t be swayed by outside pressure. Trust your intuition to find the right answer. Patience will be your friend as you come up with appropriate solutions.

SCORPIO

You must carefully prepare a negotiation to achieve a good outcome. You’ll find solutions to your financial and professional problems by landing your dream job.

SAGITTARIUS

Treat yourself to a shopping spree in a high-end boutique. Taking care of your outward appearance will help you climb the ranks at work. Invest in your image to reap the rewards of success.

CAPRICORN

You’ll enjoy the comforts of home and improve your efficiency by working remotely. You’ll deep clean your home to create an environment that boosts productivity.

AQUARIUS

If there’s a misunderstanding amongst your family members, don’t prolong the situation. Clarify roles and decisions to clear up any vagueness. Open and direct communication is necessary to resolve misunderstandings.

PISCES

An unexpected promotion or opportunity for advancement will present itself when a colleague quits. You’ll be chosen to act as the interim manager during your boss’s vacation. This will earn you a raise. Your hard work will be rewarded.