YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 17 TO 23, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

Communication may be difficult this week. You won’t be able to reach certain people. However, suddenly they’ll be the first to contact you, and your phone will be ringing off the hook.

TAURUS

You’ll be quite popular this week, and you’ll have a lot to share. Your social life will be very active, whether in person or online. Expect your partner to spoil you with acts of kindness.

GEMINI

Shopping will take up some of your time this week, and you’ll be inspired to redesign your home. You might even be tempted to buy some early Christmas decorations.

CANCER

Your imagination will know no bounds this week! However, you might get into a bit of a slump. You’ll immerse yourself in creating a work of art or indulge in binge-watching a TV series. Creativity is key.

LEO

You may not always thrive in crowds, but you’ll come across inspiring individuals who’ll motivate you to take on new challenges. Expect to develop meaningful new friendships.

VIRGO

You may procrastinate this week, but your loved ones will help you get your priorities straight while keeping things light. You may have a new lease on life after this experience.

LIBRA

A spontaneous trip is on the horizon, even if you think it’s unrealistic. On the job, you’ll work with a diverse clientele that will bring you abundance. Keep an open mind when opportunities arise.

SCORPIO

You’ll need to take on many responsibilities at work and home. Your hard work will be acknowledged, and you’ll be rewarded for your efforts. Recogni­tion and gratitude are coming your way.

SAGITTARIUS

Change is coming! Go with the flow, and your worries will fade away. Senti­mental projects will happen faster than expected. Be open to opportunities.

CAPRICORN

You must address financial, professional or personal matters; negotiations may become tense. You must strike the right balance in all aspects of your life to find peace.

AQUARIUS

Love will take up a big part of your week. Prepare to be romanced! Expect an awkward, perhaps unexpected and unreciprocated confession of love from a colleague.

PISCES

Take some time off to recover from a cold. Spend a few days at home and bring some work home with you over the weekend to catch up. The moon will boost your imagination, inspiration and intuition.