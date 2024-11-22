YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF NOVEMBER 24 TO 30, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

Finding the balance with different aspects of your life can be challenging. However, making a few small adjustments will change everything. When it comes to your health, make sure you get enough sleep to strengthen your immune system.

TAURUS

You may toy with the idea of starting your own business. You’ll start to pursue new professional goals and meet new people, which could lead to valuable collaborations in the future.

GEMINI

You’ll be in the spotlight this week, whether in front of an audience or on social media. Success is on the horizon! Expect to be recognized and applauded for something.

CANCER

Cleaning your home will help free your mind and eliminate confusion. You may need to assert yourself in a specific situation to maintain control.

LEO

You may receive criticism this week or deal with people who beat around the bush. Be patient and diplomatic to clarify any confusion that arises. Your perseverance will pay off.

VIRGO

You may come into a large sum of mon­ey, whether through an insurance claim or inheritance. Be tactful in situations where patience may be running thin.

LIBRA

Positively channel your extra energy by engaging in physical activity. This will keep your spirits up. Having an outlet is essential for your overall well-being.

SCORPIO

Your head will be full of ideas and worries. You may start thinking about a new career path, and opportunities will present themselves. Be open to opportunities for change.

SAGITTARIUS

At work, you may have to serve a crowd or participate in a large event. It can benefit your career and finances, but you must be prepared to handle challenging requests.

CAPRICORN

This time of year sees some businesses facing a period of change. Despite your worries, this situation could work out well for you. You’ll move forward while others may leave.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be inspired to go on a spontaneous adventure. Pressing matters at home may require your attention. Get ready to spend money on a trip or home improvements.

PISCES

Opposing points of view and unexpected changes may come up. It’s important to be patient and determine the best course of action once the situation settles down.