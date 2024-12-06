YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 8 TO 14, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

You may find yourself deeply contemplating the need to develop your spirituality in line with your beliefs. You might consider taking a pilgrimage to nourish this inner exploration.

TAURUS

You must be vigilant about washing your hands when seeing family and friends to protect your fragile immune system. It’s crucial to take some well-deserved rest to rebuild your strength. You must balance your social commitments with your personal well-being.

GEMINI

You must manage your time wisely. You must make sensible choices to strike the right balance between duty and pleasure. This will give you a sense of harmony in all aspects of your life.

CANCER

You’ll contemplate going on a relaxing getaway. You may have already made reservations. Planning some me-time will infuse a welcome sense of anticipation into your daily routine.

LEO

Challenges and unexpected events may come your way, requiring you to address neglected tasks. Once you overcome these challenges, new opportunities will arise. This will bring a sense of renewal and give you cause for celebration.

VIRGO

You’ll finalize a professional agreement that will lead to significant transformations. Your determination and competitive spirit will propel you to new heights, whether in your personal or professional life.

LIBRA

You have a busy week ahead with lots of details to take care of. Practice letting go and take on a new philosophy that aligns with your values to alleviate stress and give you a more serene outlook on life.

SCORPIO

All eyes will focus on you this week. You’ll be the recipient of extra recognition. Your ability to accomplish important tasks will open doors to professional advancement.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll be encouraged to shake up your daily routine by accepting several invitations to go out. These moments of escape will help brighten up your week, whether on a personal level or in the company of a loved one.

CAPRICORN

If you have real estate aspirations, this is the week to act. You may decide to redecorate your home before Christmas to create a cozy atmosphere that will impress your family.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be asked to express yourself candidly. However, make sure you have the right information to avoid confusion. You may need to translate a text to clarify things.

PISCES

You may be tempted to make expensive purchases. However, you must manage your budget, whether for Christmas gifts or luxurious splurges. You’ll need to find an outlet for your overburdened mind.