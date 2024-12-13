YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 15 TO 21, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

Your family may be counting on you to handle all the holiday preparations. Consider delegating some tasks to distribute responsibilities more evenly this year.

TAURUS

You’ll have plenty to talk about this week! You’ll start wrapping your Christ­mas presents, adding your personal touch to impress your loved ones and delight the kids, even if it takes some time.

GEMINI

You’ll find yourself in the spotlight as you work on a special project. You may bring the family together for an impromptu trip or a special holiday activity.

CANCER

You’ll receive many invitations, which you may initially want to decline. How­ever, you may change your mind at the last minute, especially when it comes to participating in the festivities.

LEO

You may find sticking to your budget to be a bit of a struggle, as you might be inclined to choose more expensive gifts than planned. You may also give certain loved ones preferential treatment.

VIRGO

Your credit card will get a workout this season! You’ll have to choose whether to buy Christmas presents, participate in social activities or go on a family trip. You must dig deep as you consider your options over the next few days.

LIBRA

Your home will be bustling with activity even before the festivities begin. Your children will turn your abode into a base camp with their friends before the holidays officially start, adding to your responsibilities.

SCORPIO

You’ll be carried away by the magic of Christmas, even if you thought you could escape it this year. You’ll dedicate time to charitable causes, bringing joy to the people who need it most.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll embrace the excitement of Christ­mas this year, feeling cheerful and excited to participate in the celebrations. You’ll eagerly visit bustling shopping malls to enjoy yourself and join in on the fun.

CAPRICORN

The thought of taking a trip or going on a getaway may cross your mind, a sign of your desire for adventure and new experiences. You might consider working abroad for a change of scenery.

AQUARIUS

Depending on your situation, going back to school could considerably improve your life. A great opportunity may arise, bringing significant material gain and providing relief from your financial stress.

PISCES

It may be time to re-evaluate your personal and social media connections. You don’t need toxic influences in your life sowing discord and harming your relationships.