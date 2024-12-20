YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

WEEK OF DECEMBER 22 TO 28, 2024

The luckiest signs this week: Sagittarius, Capricorn and Aquarius

ARIES

In romantic matters, you may receive a marriage proposal, either from someone you don’t know or during a trip with your partner. This week holds surprises that will be good for you.

TAURUS

You’ll have a lot to do at work to finalize files before the holidays. However, everything will go according to plan. You’ll finish off the year with a sense of accomplishment and leave with peace of mind.

GEMINI

You’ll put the finishing touches on your holiday decorations after finding out last minute that you’ll be hosting an important gathering. Your desire to outdo yourself will push you to do everything in your power to stand out.

CANCER

You’ll find time to manage the household, take care of the children and serve as host for the get-togethers. You’ll be involved in a community activity that will make you feel an extra burst of gratitude.

LEO

You won’t mince your words this week! You’ll openly express what others are thinking. You may also need to dispel some nasty gossip to prevent it from complicating your relationships.

VIRGO

You’ll need to make more purchases, which will cause you to spend beyond your budget. However, the presents will be greatly appreciated, earning you warm thanks.

LIBRA

You’ll need to make last-minute arrangements at work or at home. At the office, you’ll be the first to arrive and the last to leave. For this, you’ll earn the trust of management for an upcoming promotion.

SCORPIO

Be careful not to wear yourself out before the start of the holiday season. You’ll have to take time to rest to get over a cold that’s causing fatigue. There’s nothing like an inspiring read at a time like this.

SAGITTARIUS

Stress at work may make you feel like you’re in turmoil. Fortunately, you’ll regain your self-confidence just in time for Christmas. You won’t leave your good friends alone for the holidays.

CAPRICORN

You’ll excel at work and in preparing for the holidays. You’ll complete all your tasks on time. This will give you peace of mind during your time off.

AQUARIUS

Your friends may invite you to travel with them. You’ll accept the offer without hesitation. If not, you may take part in a multicultural celebration with your loved ones during the holidays.

PISCES

You may feel a mix of emotions as the holidays approach. This year’s celebrations will be different, evoking a sense of nostalgia that may bring out your sensitive side.