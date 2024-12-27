YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of December 29 to January 4, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Pisces, Aries and Taurus

ARIES

Get ready to shine as the ultimate party planner. You’ll arrange one of the most memorable events for your loved ones. Your enthusiasm will be contagious, especially when you get involved in the entertaining.

TAURUS

Feeling lucky? You may want to consider buying a lottery ticket with your family — you might just hit the jackpot! You’ll solidify plans with your loved ones, quite possibly going on a spontaneous journey.

GEMINI

If family tensions arise, you’ll be the master of defusing them with your creativity and problem-solving skills. You’ll earn the title of family hero with your organizational finesse.

CANCER

You’ll succeed in uniting family and friends, overcoming the challenge of bringing together two families that are sometimes at odds with one another. Your attention to detail and generous nature will work wonders in easing tensions.

LEO

During your next gathering, whether you’re hosting or attending, your nurturing nature will shine through. You have a strong urge to be helpful, from serving to tidying up, you’ll be the ultimate helper.

VIRGO

Gatherings, big or small, will be your stage to shine. Get ready to steal the spotlight with your captivating remarks. You’ll be surprisingly charismatic this week.

LIBRA

Someone from a different background will join one of your gatherings. They’ll stimulate your curiosity to learn about their culture and share more about yours. You’ll introduce exotic tastes and music to spice things up.

SCORPIO

You’ll be the life of the party, lighting up the atmosphere and getting everyone in the mood to celebrate. Be smart on your late-night adventures; don’t get behind the wheel after indulging in certain vices.

SAGITTARIUS

Now isn’t the best time to overspend, but your generosity will warm hearts, even those of strangers. You’ll also spoil yourself a bit.

CAPRICORN

Parties and gatherings will be your playground because you’ll feel the need to move, dance and relax. You’ll come up with creative ideas and stimulating games to get everyone involved and participating in the festivities.

AQUARIUS

Avoid staying up too late so you don’t spoil your enjoyment of the festivities. Take time to catch up on your sleep or get rid of a nasty cold or flu bug.

PISCES

Prepare for unexpected visits that might require extra effort and planning. You’ll be fully committed to making it a memorable time for your loved ones. Remember to take care of yourself too!