YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of January 5 to 11, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Gemini, Cancer and Leo

ARIES

If you’re on holiday, take the opportunity to explore outdoor activities with family or friends. You may feel an intense urge to get active. Even alone, you’ll want to go on outings to feed your adventurous spirit.

TAURUS

You may feel confused and easily distracted this week. Fatigue will catch up with you. Make sure you take advantage of your days off, if you have any left, to recuperate. You may also take on a heavy workload this week.

GEMINI

The party goes on! You still have plenty of opportunities to celebrate, and you’ll be invited to many events. At work, you’ll have to deal with demanding clients, and you’ll find time is a precious commodity.

CANCER

Make every moment count, and don’t neglect your responsibilities. Your boss may ask you to come back to work during your vacation. Your family may also put a lot of pressure on you this week.

LEO

You may plan a spontaneous trip or getaway. You’ll be thrilled about the prospect of starting a new apprenticeship. If you’re going back to school, you’ll take it very seriously.

VIRGO

You’ll start the year off with a powerful surge of emotions. You’ll dive into a whirlwind of thrilling challenges, both in your professional and personal life. Brace yourself for a fresh beginning. You may be congratulated for an achievement.

LIBRA

Stay on your toes this week. A misunderstanding with someone close to you could disrupt your daily routine. You may have to tread carefully around certain individuals, feeling as if you’re walking on eggshells.

SCORPIO

It’s time to put aside distractions and focus on housework. The holidays are over, and you need to get down to business. At work, an amazing opportunity will open up after a colleague’s unexpected departure.

SAGITTARIUS

Now is the perfect time to prioritize self-care and self-respect. You’ll discover what you’re passionate about and start taking the first steps toward an incredibly rewarding challenge.

CAPRICORN

Whether you’re on vacation or not, you’ll spend a lot of time with your family or in the home. Take advantage of the next few days to refresh your decor and reorganize your furniture to declutter your home and mind.

AQUARIUS

You feel under pressure and are concerned about your finances. It can be tough to find balance in times like this. You might find yourself surrounded by people when you crave solitude, yet feeling lonely when you’re on your own.

PISCES

Take advantage of this quieter time to handle your returns and exchanges either online or in store. You’ll stumble upon some exciting deals and promotions and won’t hesitate to treat yourself to some well-deserved rewards.