YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of January 12 to 18, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Virgo, Libra and Scorpio

ARIES

You’ll spend a lot of time looking for a new home. You may also consider changing your decor or making home improvements. Be prepared for unexpected family needs that might demand your energy.

TAURUS

Your words won’t go unheard, especially by those who want to silence you. Speaking your truth could be the secret to overcoming challenges and forging a path to success.

GEMINI

Get ready for some fun events this week! At work, you’ll be assigned new responsibilities. To top it all off, you’ll be given a raise in recognition of your hard work.

CANCER

Staying active is a great way to shake off any feelings of sadness. Whether you’re following a training program or participating in a sport, moving your body is crucial for burning off pent-up energy.

LEO

You’ll soon receive the guidance needed to take your career to the next level. You’ll finally find the perfect solution to a long-standing health issue that’s been bothering you.

VIRGO

At work, you’ll be swamped with customers; at home, there’ll be non-stop family activities to organize. Everyone is counting on you to plan everything.

LIBRA

You’re back at work and impressing others with your efficiency. This hard work will lead to a well-deserved promotion. You’re on track to be offered the boss’s chair or an opportunity to start your own business.

SCORPIO

After a disagreement, you’d rather seek out new adventures than get caught up in conflict. With your wisdom, you’ll enjoy life to the fullest and steer clear of negative influences.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll feel quite sensitive this week. It will be easy to feel like the world is working against you. This could be life’s way of telling you it’s time to start making the changes you need to feel more at peace with yourself.

CAPRICORN

Before you make any decisions, take a moment to weigh the pros and cons. An opportunity will present itself, whether it’s a chance to dress up for a fancy business dinner or a romantic evening out.

AQUARIUS

You’ll have a lot of work to do this week and lots of important details to keep track of. Carefully listen to conversations and speeches, as crucial information will be revealed.

PISCES

You’ll accomplish something that will put you in the limelight. Even if you’re not used to all the attention, you’ll find the confidence to bask in your well-deserved success and embrace the spotlight.