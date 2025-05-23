YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of May 25 to 31, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

You’ll have a long shopping list to get through this week, but the good news is that you’ll discover great deals. Negotiate better repayment terms for your loans to save on interest.

TAURUS

Get ready for an action-packed week! You’ll dive into projects that are close to your heart. Inspiration is the driving force behind action. Make sure to prioritize your health; if anything feels off, don’t hesitate to see a doctor.

GEMINI

You might feel worn down due to work or health issues. It’s possible that someone close to you will need your support. Be sure to carve out some time to relax and recharge.

CANCER

You’ll expand your social network for your personal and professional interests. You’ll take the lead in organizing a major event. Thanks to your careful planning, it will be a resounding success.

LEO

You’ll have to juggle a lot of responsibil­ities at work and in your home life this week. If you’re a parent to young children, you’ll actively participate in their end-of-year activities, bringing them great joy.

VIRGO

Now is the perfect time to plan your next vacation or treat yourself to a weekend getaway. Pay attention to the details, especially if you’re going with a big family.

LIBRA

You may feel a bit on edge and sensitive this week. It may be time to consider mak­ing some changes. Rebuilding certain aspects of your life will help create a stronger foundation once things settle down.

SCORPIO

You must strive for harmony both at work and at home. In your love life, work on reigniting passion to keep the flame alive. If you’re single, it’s time to actively seek your soulmate.

SAGITTARIUS

Now is a great time to start a new, healthy diet. You’ll see positive changes quickly, and your friends and family will likely want to follow your example and see results of their own.

CAPRICORN

You’ll stand out in a group or work environment this week. You’ll feel justifiably proud of your courageous actions, which will strengthen your reputation and solid­ify your position.

AQUARIUS

You may spontaneously decide to relocate. Despite the sudden nature of this change and a shortage of available accommodations, you’ll find somewhere to live that’s better suited to your family’s needs.

PISCES

You’ll have many exciting stories to share this week. Imagine delivering a speech that earns a standing ovation. You’ll also receive professional support to help you navigate a tricky financial situation.