YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of February 2 to 8, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

Get ready to be busy this week, especially if you’re a parent of young children with a bustling social calendar. If you’re in a relationship, a trip or romantic getaway is on the horizon, promising unforgettable moments with your special someone.

TAURUS

Winter can really zap your energy levels. However, it’s also the perfect season to unleash your creativity and create something truly inspiring and original.

GEMINI

You’ll be in the spotlight this week, which could make you feel overwhelmed, stressed or anxious at times. Take some time to recharge your batteries before the end of the week to restore your inner peace.

CANCER

You could be given new, more important responsibilities at work. Your reliability will earn you the trust and respect of your colleagues and clients. Your reputation as a reliable professional precedes you.

LEO

You’ll feel the urge to travel or go on an adventure this week. Exciting and diverse stories will ignite your imagination. You may even consider the idea of returning to school.

VIRGO

If you’re struggling financially, your emotions are likely running high. Fortunately, solutions will soon emerge to lead you to a brighter financial future. Believe in yourself!

LIBRA

Negotiating with those you love can be tricky. You may feel more vulnerable or unsettled when emotions are involved. Take a step back to communicate clearly and navigate the situation effectively.

SCORPIO

Professional success is within your reach. You could draw a crowd for a specific event or score big discounts from your suppliers to boost your profits.

SAGITTARIUS

Get ready to shine in the spotlight thanks to your incredible drive and innovative ideas. Expect to be applauded and receive some token of recognition.

CAPRICORN

You’ll spend more time at home or with your family this week. You might find yourself taking on new responsibilities, or perhaps one of your loved ones will need extra attention and care from you.

AQUARIUS

When shopping, give yourself time to negotiate. Don’t be afraid to speak up a little to make sure you’re heard and respected. Expressing your emotions clearly can make a big difference in how you feel.

PISCES

Physical activity is good for your well-being. It’s a fantastic way to connect with others and enjoy shared experiences, whether it’s through a fun activity or deep conversations about spirituality.