YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of February 9 to 15, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

You may have to wait at home all day for something like a package delivery. It’ll be the perfect opportunity to consider a stylish interior makeover.

TAURUS

If you’re going somewhere that’s hard to find, precise directions will be essential to avoid wasting a lot of time. A GPS navigation app will be your best friend.

GEMINI

Nobody likes feeling deprived, but it can motivate you to seek solutions. You’ll be ready to act once you figure out how to gain financial freedom.

CANCER

Exciting activities abound, bringing a whirlwind of commitments that will fill up your schedule. However, you’ll skillfully organize all your tasks and meet all your deadlines.

LEO

A cold is often your body’s way of telling you it’s time to slow down and recharge. If you’re feeling stressed, take some time to unwind with relaxation and meditation.

VIRGO

You’ll be in a leadership role, and your team will look to you for guidance. You’ll have plenty of opportunities to showcase your management skills. Embrace the position you’ve earned and assert your authority with confidence.

LIBRA

As you juggle family and professional commitments, you won’t have much spare time or any time to devote to your own activities. You’ll also have to organize professional or social gatherings.

SCORPIO

At work, your productivity will catch the attention of your superiors, who will feel compelled to offer you a raise to secure your longevity with the company. You’ll have every reason to be proud!

SAGITTARIUS

You may be faced with existential questions this week, which may prompt you to seek a more enlightened outlook on life. In your relationship, loyalty and dedication are highly valued.

CAPRICORN

You’ll find common ground with those around you after a conflict. Your wisdom will be crucial in this situation. Quick action will be needed to stop things from getting worse.

AQUARIUS

This week will be full of professional challenges. Set realistic expectations to ensure your success matches your efforts. Keep an eye out for potential friction with colleagues who may be jealous of your achievements.

PISCES

All the attention will be on you this week. You’ll receive well-deserved praise for your amazing accomplishments. This will give your self-confidence a major boost.