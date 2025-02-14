YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of February 16 to 22, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

It’s important to weigh the pros and cons before making a decision. You may also come across tricky questions without clear answers. This could leave you feeling a bit confused.

TAURUS

Get ready to tackle a bunch of important tasks this week, both at work and in your personal life. Once you check off everything on your to-do list, you’ll feel deep satisfaction knowing you’ve taken care of all the responsibilities you’ve been putting off.

GEMINI

Big household projects are on the horizon. Your love life could be recharged and take a turn after a deep conversation. A new addition to the family could be on the way!

CANCER

Get ready for an action-packed week! You’ll have to put in extra hours at work or handle demanding family responsibilities before you can kick back and relax.

LEO

Whether you’re renovating or decorating your home, you’ll manage to negotiate advantageous rates that will increase the value of your home. When it comes to your career, don’t hesitate to advocate for the raise you deserve.

VIRGO

Unexpected expenses may arise this week. If you need to take out a loan, don’t worry. You’ll be able to negotiate terms that will benefit you.

LIBRA

This week isn’t going to be the peaceful one you were expecting. Instead, it’ll be filled with exciting activities and adventures. You’ll have a blast!

SCORPIO

Exciting changes are happening in both your professional and personal life. It’s important to find ways to unwind and de-stress so you can fully embrace all the amazing opportunities coming your way.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll expand your social circle, both in person and online. You’ll find like-minded people to join you at art workshops, yoga sessions or other exciting wellness activities.

CAPRICORN

Your boss will offer you an attractive promotion. Despite being pressed for time, you’ll eagerly embrace exciting new projects, whether they’re related to work or your personal life.

AQUARIUS

It’s time to plan a trip or getaway! You’ll be eager to organize a get-together and celebrate with friends. Get ready to explore a new spiritual journey and invest in your personal growth.

PISCES

An unexpected event might shake up your peace. Lean on those close to you for support. They’ll help you rediscover the joys of life. Learning to open up and trust more could bring positive changes to your life.