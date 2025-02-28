YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of March 2 to 8, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

You’ll come up with great ideas and innovative proposals this week. Your plans may change a few times based on your mood. This could irritate some people around you.

TAURUS

Amid a chaotic situation, brilliant ideas often emerge. If you’re feeling over­whelmed, a second cup of coffee might be just the boost of energy you need to accomplish great things.

GEMINI

After a particularly stressful period, taking a step back and indulging in some well-deserved rest is important. This break will help you recharge your batteries and feel refreshed.

CANCER

You’ll put in a considerable amount of overtime at work this week. You’ll also enjoy relaxing moments with family and friends and participate in enriching activ­ities together.

LEO

A trip or a romantic getaway will lift your spirits. You’ll fully embrace this blissful experience. The idea of moving abroad or going on an adventure will take shape in your mind.

VIRGO

Change will come naturally to you this week. Choose your friends wisely to reduce stress in your life. You’ll take a more spiritual approach to life, which will improve your well-being and help you feel more aligned with your deepest desires.

LIBRA

You’ll have strong emotions this week. Be mindful about putting yourself in a position where you’re forced to make a big decision all alone. This could lead to tough criticism that may be hard to handle.

SCORPIO

You’ll use your strong sense of determination to carve out your own place in the professional world. This approach could open the door to exciting opportunities for travel and cultural experiences.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll stand out among your friends and colleagues. These individuals will be ready to support the big changes you’re making, including those in your person­al life.

CAPRICORN

For some people, spring break means relaxation. However, if a crowd of visitors arrives at your home, they may take liberties and leave you feeling solely re­sponsible for putting things back in order. Fortunately, you’ll still have a great time.

AQUARIUS

Trust your instincts—they’re your best guide! Don’t let yourself be influenced by those who think they know everything. Believe in your own abilities. Someone close to you might inadvertently hold you back.

PISCES

Your work will provide you with stability, financial independence and travel opportunities. Be careful not to exceed the speed limit when driving this week.