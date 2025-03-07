YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of March 9 to 15, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

You’ll captivate an audience with your nat­ural charisma, even if you’re shy. You’ll receive a medical treatment that surprises you, helping to resolve a long-standing health concern.

TAURUS

It’s not in your nature to relish being in the spotlight. However, you must remember that many accomplishments deserve applause and could bring you extra attention for a period of time.

GEMINI

You’ll begin the process of buying a new home or finding a place to live. Your chil­dren will bring you immense joy, especially as they take their first steps or get accepted into university.

CANCER

You’re known for being talkative and have a knack for making jokes, no matter the context. You’ll crack a joke to lighten a tense mood. Your goofy side will be welcome at work or home this week.

LEO

You may succumb to the urge to make an impulsive purchase. You’ll also likely feel the need to move around and explore new horizons. However, you must keep an eye on your finances.

VIRGO

Make sure you get enough rest to start your week off right. Take full advantage of your beauty sleep to improve your performance and achieve your goals.

LIBRA

As an artist, you’ll draw inspiration from the diverse cultures around you to enrich your work. If you’re feeling tired, consider taking a vacation to recharge your batter­ies and give you a change of scenery.

SCORPIO

You’ll start building a remarkably loyal clientele at work. You’ll be working on various tasks this week, strengthening your financial stability and motivating you to pursue interesting projects.

SAGITTARIUS

You may plan a spontaneous trip this week. You may also explore opportunities to work in a different area that will offer new and rewarding experiences. Taking a course could also provide valuable insights.

CAPRICORN

Embrace the call of change and let your inner voice guide you to live life to the fullest! You’ll broaden your horizons and let yourself be carried from one discovery to the next.

AQUARIUS

Life will present you with challenges that align with your aspirations. You’ll surprise yourself with your enthusiasm and joy. Your boldness will lead you toward fulfill­ing your destiny.

PISCES

You’ll need to negotiate at work to reach an agreement following a disagreement. You’ll likely take an active role in trade unions or community activities.