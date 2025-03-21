YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of March 23 to 29, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

You’ll be invited to participate in various activities, each more original than the last. If you’re single, your suitors could be particularly creative in their attempts to capture your attention and win your heart.

TAURUS

You’ll dive into a project that will ignite your passion and enthusiasm. You thrive on tackling new challenges. When the going gets tough, lean on your family for unwavering support.

GEMINI

Seasonal fatigue, especially on dreary days, could weigh down your mood. This will make you want to research the possibility of going on a trip or spontaneous getaway to recharge your batteries.

CANCER

This week, you’ll find the motivation to tackle all the tasks you’ve been putting off. Evaluate your friendships. Stick to calm environments and steer clear of large gatherings.

LEO

A promotion is on the horizon! You may be given big responsibilities right from the start. Perseverance will be the key to your success. On the emotional front, expect your partner to make a grand gesture.

VIRGO

Welcome the changes in your profession­al life with open arms. Although this may require you to learn better time management skills, you’ll gain a deep sense of pride by facing the challenge head-on.

LIBRA

As lease renewal season approaches, now is the time to consider moving or even purchasing a property. This is your chance to turn a long-held dream into reality.

SCORPIO

Choose your words wisely this week, as they could be misinterpreted. If you feel restless, deep-clean your home or give it a fresh coat of paint, if only to clear your head.

SAGITTARIUS

Stores are already offering discounts on their spring collections. Step into the season with a new wardrobe. Don’t think of it as an expense but as an investment in yourself. Embrace the opportunity to refresh your style.

CAPRICORN

This week, you’ll feel an urge to conquer new challenges and embark on thrilling adventures. Your mind will be brimming with ingenious ideas. You’ll come up with excellent initiatives in both your personal and professional life.

AQUARIUS

This week will get off to a rather chaot­ic start, and your mind seems to be elsewhere. However, the arrival of spring will inspire you to act. Break free from the monotony of everyday life by planning some outdoor activities.

PISCES

You may feel weighed down by fatigue this week. Treat yourself to some well-deserved pampering from your loved ones, especially your significant other. You deserve to be spoiled by the people who love you.