YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of March 30 to April 5, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

You’ll begin the process of looking for a property or apartment that truly meets your needs. You’ll feel gratified when shopping for your family.

TAURUS

You’re determined and ready to take on new professional and personal challenges. No matter your age, taking care of your children demands your full attention. If you’re single, you’ll attract many admirers.

GEMINI

Feeling fatigued can make you more susceptible to germs and colds. It’s important to take it easy and rest, especially if you’ve been working overtime.

CANCER

You’ll notice that many people around you are feeling disoriented and lost. Some­times, you need to take a step back to find peace. Consider adopting a spiritual practice to help you relax and regain your sense of balance.

LEO

Your time is precious, and managing it may prove to be a challenge. Stay focused at work to finish all your tasks on time. In your love life, embrace the joy of being with your partner to strengthen your bond.

VIRGO

You’ll be inspired to plan a trip abroad or explore a new area close to home with your partner or friends. You’ll embrace change at home with tasks like rearranging your furniture to refresh your living space.

LIBRA

It may be time to kick certain habits to achieve the professional success you seek. Your life will be filled with abundance after a bit of healthy competition. This will open doors to a position you’ve been eyeing.

SCORPIO

You must negotiate and compromise to reach a fair agreement. Fortunately, you’ll receive legal counsel to help resolve a dispute before it escalates.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll be busy this week! An attractive job offer may come your way from a compet­ing company. Emotionally, you’ll feel special and cherished by your partner and those around you.

CAPRICORN

Your knack for lifting spirits and making those around you smile will set you apart this week. Expect a warm round of applause. You may even receive a reward for this ability.

AQUARIUS

You have many little things to do at home or for your family. You’ll complete them all and look like a hero to your loved ones. You’re a pragmatic person and know how to set your priorities straight.

PISCES

You have a way with words, which will empower you to defend your opinions passionately. You may need to have deep discussions on certain topics, but with the right information, you’ll be unchallenged.