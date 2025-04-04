YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of April 6 to 12, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Libra, Scorpio and Sagittarius

ARIES

You’ll be rewarded for performing a remark able deed, even if you see it as just lending a listening ear to someone in need. This simple act is heroic.

TAURUS

You’ll prioritize your family, home and personal aspects of your life this week. You might even be motivated to start a family business from home.

GEMINI

Summer is fast approaching, and you’re getting excited about all the adventures that await you. Well-deserved nature walks and outings promise to be the highlights of the season.

CANCER

Be daring and embrace new adventures that could take you to all four corners of the globe. At work, a position you’ve always wanted will suddenly open up.

LEO

Dive deeper into your spirituality to achieve personal fulfillment. If you commit to a cause, you may be able to face life’s big questions and discover a richer meaning in your life.

VIRGO

You’ll have a flood of ingenious ideas that will inspire you to create a master piece. You’ll be extremely generous with someone close to you.

LIBRARY

You’ll be under a lot of pressure at work this week. Take a moment to step back and recharge with friends. Fortunately, you’ll organize an event that will bring together the people you cherish most.

SCORPIO

A revelation will light your way and guide you toward a career that aligns with your aspirations. You’ll face a learning process that will help you navigate and define your goals more clearly.

SAGITTARIUS

Let your dreams guide and inspire you as you plan your summer vacation. Make sure you plan ahead to create memorable getaways with those you love.

CAPRICORN

You need to take a break and give yourself permission to relax, especially if you’re feeling vulnerable. Going on a vacation could help you work through difficult emotions. This will allow you to return to work with a calm mindset to tackle new challenges.

AQUARIUS

Negotiating with someone you have no emotional connection with is easier. Sometimes, you may be unwilling to be flexible when dealing with those closest to you.

PISCES

You may land an influential position at work. Trust your instincts and organizational skills. They’ll help you score a top role within the company.