YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of April 13 to 19, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces

ARIES

This week, your generosity will shine brightly, even in the eyes of those who might take advantage of it. Fortunately, your ability to speak your mind will put everything into perspective, and you’ll earn the respect you deserve.

TAURUS

You must thoroughly prepare before enter­ing into any negotiations, whether for a business deal or a personal purchase. You must gather all the necessary information, a task will require a lot of patience.

GEMINI

This week is the perfect opportunity to resolve conflicts and correct past mistakes. You’ll be pleased with the outcome. You must consider many elements to restore balance and harmony within your social circle.

CANCER

Buying a home requires significant financial resources and time. You’ll take great pride in this impressive achievement—it’s a milestone that’s not within everyone’s reach.

LEO

Enjoy quality time with your family this week. A major project involving your loved ones, such as a move or organizational change at work, awaits you. You may also receive news about an upcoming birth.

VIRGO

Summer is almost here! You’ll want to treat yourself by buying new clothes. Your social calendar is set to blossom. Many exciting outings await!

LIBRA

Look at home improvements as a valu­able investment. You must have deep conversations with those close to you to nurture your relationships. To keep your relationship friendly, avoid lending money to a friend.

SCORPIO

You’re filled with energy this week! Even though you’re bound by time constraints or financial limitations, you’ll dive into a series of initiatives, each more exciting than the last.

SAGITTARIUS

If you don’t take time to unwind and relax, you could be overwhelmed by stress. Consider adopting a lifestyle that nour­ishes your spirit and aligns with your core values to cultivate a lasting sense of well-being.

CAPRICORN

Despite your reserved and shy nature, you’ll enjoy some fun experiences in good company. You may even organize a work or family gathering.

AQUARIUS

Expect a big promotion at work this week. If you’re looking for a job, a new position offering excellent career opportunities with rapid advancement will come your way.

PISCES

This week, you’ll feel the urge to trav­el or escape to a scenic destination. If you’re planning an adventure with a group, stay alert—some individuals may complicate things.