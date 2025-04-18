YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of April 20 to 26, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Aries, Taurus and Gemini

ARIES

Embrace professional change without hesitation! Taking on new responsibilities will drive your progress and likely lead to a salary increase, even if time becomes an increasingly precious resource.

TAURUS

You may consider embarking on a journey or adventure that requires consider­able preparation. Enrolling in a training course or diving into a new field of study could change how you see your future.

GEMINI

To reduce tensions, set aside some time for your loved ones. This time you spend together will help you open up to each other and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges each of you may be facing.

CANCER

You’ll finally have time to spend with your partner. You must make minor adjustments to your relationship and free up time to do things with your better half. This will help you resolve many of the issues that have been bothering you.

LEO

You’ll hear about a job opening that aligns with your professional goals. You’ll need to invest time and work hard to adapt to your new responsibilities.

VIRGO

You’ll be surprised to find yourself in the spotlight this week. Your presence will captivate those around you, and you’ll receive applause for an impressive feat. You’ll perform a heroic act that will boost your self-esteem.

LIBRA

Your family counts on your presence, so you may need to spend part of the week at home. Although your move is still a few months away, start preparing right away to stay ahead of the game.

SCORPIO

You’ll know just what to say this week, and your words will resonate far and wide, especially on social media. Prepare for a series of enriching trips.

SAGITTARIUS

Indulge and spoil yourself this week. Take the opportunity to wander through stores and boutiques. You’ll find useful items, and also a few goodies to brighten up your daily routine.

CAPRICORN

Prepare for a busy week ahead. Your enthusiasm and perseverance will set you apart. You’re also likely to see a significant increase in your income, which will give rise to some wonderful celebrations.

AQUARIUS

Exhaustion is catching up with you, and a sleepless night could jeopardize your progress on certain projects. Embrace a new routine. A balanced diet and regular physical activity could work wonders for your energy levels.

PISCES

You’ll be tasked with organizing a large-scale meeting at work. Your social life will be buzzing with activity. You’ll show empathy and innovation this week. Divine inspiration may guide you.