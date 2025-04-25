YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of April 27 to May 3, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Cancer, Leo and Virgo

ARIES

You’ll purchase some new pieces for your summer wardrobe, whether by shopping online or in-store. Let your friends guide your choices, even if they encourage you to exceed your budget. Beware of making inappropriate comments.

TAURUS

You’ll give life to innovative ideas and promising initiatives this week. You’ll unite a group around an ambitious project and overcome your financial concerns.

GEMINI

You’ll feel particularly drawn to wellness resorts and spas this week, relishing the relaxing services they offer. It’s essential for you to take time to rest and recharge.

CANCER

You’ll work on a large-scale project with a high-performance team. Every phase will be completed efficiently, and you’ll be delighted by the results. The calmness of your home will be a welcome retreat.

LEO

You must carefully manage both your personal and professional life. A lot of responsibility rests on your shoulders. A surprising revelation about your career could catch you off guard.

VIRGO

You’ll spontaneously embark on a journey or take a short getaway. If your trip is for spiritual reasons, consider tak­ing a pilgrimage for an extraordinary experience.

LIBRA

It’s time to embrace big changes in your life. You’re bored by the monotony and repet­itiveness of everyday routine. You desperately want to transform your life with passionate and exciting experiences.

SCORPIO

Keeping everyone happy is a hard task, but you’ll miraculously make it happen. At work, you’ll successfully complete a project or finalize an agreement that was previously thought unachievable.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll have to handle numerous emergencies at work and elsewhere. You’ll harness your inner strength to bring clar­ity to the chaos. Your empathetic, caring and nuanced approach will make a signif­icant difference in how you handle the situation.

CAPRICORN

After tough negotiations, you’ll be surprised to find yourself in a position of recognition. Unexpected family circum­stances could leave you feeling confused. You’ll have no choice but to take matters into your own hands.

AQUARIUS

If your young children invite their friends over, it’s highly likely that you’ll need to do a big clean-up after they leave. You may also have to replace or repair some appliances.

PISCES

Indulge yourself a little this week! You might reconnect with long-lost friends and have an amazing time reminiscing and talking for hours on end.