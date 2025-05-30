YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 1 to 7, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Scorpio, Sagittarius and Capricorn

ARIES

You’ll be successful at work this week if you take the time to negotiate, ask questions and finalize agreements. The situation with the people sharing your home will improve once you set clear rules.

TAURUS

No matter what project you’re working on, focus on fine-tuning the details and preparing thoroughly. You’ll be surprised by the attention you receive on social media.

GEMINI

Your unique style will make you stand out from the crowd. You’ll be admired by others. A comment you make could draw a lot of unexpected attention and turn all eyes on you.

CANCER

If you’re considering a move, this could be the perfect opportunity to redecorate. The birth of a new family member could brighten your week. Participating in a train­ing course could help you advance your career.

LEO

Your reliability and discretion will earn you the trust of those around you. Some people may confide in you unreservedly. Expect some surprising revelations that leave you astonished.

VIRGO

Your travel plans may prove to be more difficult than you expected. You may have to play chauffeur for your loved ones on various occasions. You’ll show ingenuity on a project, which may cause you to be committed for the long term.

LIBRA

Before finalizing any major purchases, take a day or two to think things over. This pause could help you negotiate a better deal and potentially save you money.

SCORPIO

Prioritize rest this week! At work, drinking a second cup of coffee could help clear your mind and boost your productivity. You’ll be more creative, so trust your intuition as it guides you toward successful outcomes.

SAGITTARIUS

Your plans may change unexpectedly. If your guests cancel on a planned activ­ity, embrace the calm and enjoy some relaxation instead of stressing out.

CAPRICORN

At work, you’ll take the lead in organizing a housewarming or birthday party for your team. The event will be a huge success. You’ll become even more popular among your colleagues.

AQUARIUS

You’ll discover vital information about a course or training program that could help you advance your career. Seize this opportunity to expand your professional horizons.

PISCES

Summer vacation is just around the corner! This may cause you some concern about your children’s summer activities. Carefully choose a suitable day camp and involve them in the decision-making process to ensure they have a fun summer.