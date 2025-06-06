YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 8 to 14, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

You’ll spend more time than expected on a project you feel passionate about. If you sense any tension in your relationship, a candid conversation with your partner may be needed.

TAURUS

The agreements you finalize with new clients this week will leave you feeling satisfied. Your sharp attention to detail will pay off. However, be mindful that the full moon could affect your energy. Avoid overexerting yourself.

GEMINI

Put in some extra hours at work to help you save up for a future vacation. This anticipation will allow you to treat yourself to some well-deserved luxury.

CANCER

You’ll make important decisions about your career this week. Align your lifestyle with your desires. You’ll quickly notice a boost in your health and vitality.

LEO

The full moon will illuminate your conversations with family and friends, fostering enriching dialogues. At work, clear communication will help you overcome any ob­stacles. Adopt a healthier diet to feel better.

VIRGO

You won’t be able to shake certain emotions this week. However, expressing them will bring you immense relief. Letting your feelings out will help you let go of anguish and feel more fulfilled.

LIBRA

You might discover a significant error on one of your bills that could resolve a budget issue. At work, you may need to renegotiate contracts, or a client may change their mind about an agreement.

SCORPIO

You’ll be brimming with ideas and initiatives this week. However, remember that you can’t please everyone. The full moon may cause some confusion in profession­al matters and your personal life.

SAGITTARIUS

Sometimes, you may need a second cup of coffee to help you focus and complete your tasks. You may feel disoriented at work and home and find it challenging to express your thoughts clearly.

CAPRICORN

The full moon might heighten your stress levels, giving you the perfect reason to take a step back. It’s a good idea to treat yourself to a moment of relaxation, whether by seeing a massage therapist or taking a relaxing spa day.

AQUARIUS

You’ll lead a meeting that showcases your skills, setting you up for a much-anticipated promotion. The full moon will be the perfect time to celebrate your achievements.

PISCES

Summer vacation is fast approaching, especially for your little ones. This time off will give you the chance to ease some of your stress and lighten daily responsibilities. You’ll be able to enjoy life more fully in the moment.