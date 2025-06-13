YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 15 to 21, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

ARIES

Some of your friends will suggest doing some enriching activities this week. As an artist, you’ll discover a wellspring of inspiration once you’re in your own private space. Solitude can strengthen your creativity.

TAURUS

You’ll need to hold an immediate meeting regarding a delicate situation at work. Your colleagues recognize your leadership abilities and exceptional organizational skills; they rely on you for guidance.

GEMINI

When planning your vacation, make sure to carefully organize every detail, especially if you’re going abroad or taking a road trip. To have a smooth and enjoyable journey, you’ll need to pay particular attention to several important elements.

CANCER

You’ll be in a good position to renegotiate the terms of your mortgage or any loans. This flexibility will allow you to treat yourself to a well-deserved getaway.

LEO

You may soon be faced with a difficult decision. Even when weighing up the pros and cons, you may struggle to choose the right path. The answer is in your heart—listen to your inner voice.

VIRGO

This summer, you may want to slim down, which would be good for your overall health. Now is the perfect time to try a new, healthier diet.

LIBRA

Your voice will captivate the audience as soon as you share your point of view. Your words will resonate far and wide, amplified by the power of social media.

SCORPIO

You have some exciting plans in the works for your home and relationships. You may be planning to move in with a new partner. You may consider starting a family, whether through traditional means or by blending families.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ll openly express what others are thinking. Fortunately, your wisdom and maturity will guide your choice of words, allowing you to communicate with tact and diplomacy.

CAPRICORN

You may struggle with keeping your finances in check when visiting an attractive boutique. Having a more spiritual outlook on life will lead to greater fulfillment and align you with your true desires.

AQUARIUS

You’ll achieve a significant accomplishment that will fill you with pride. If you’re single, your soulmate will steer you toward a promising new beginning. If you’re in a relationship, your romantic efforts will rekindle the flame between you and your partner.

PISCES

You’re craving relaxation and rejuvenation. Prioritize a wellness-focused lifestyle to combat the health risks associated with stress.