YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of June 22 to 28, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Leo, Virgo and Libra

ARIES

When planning your vacation, even if it’s a long trip, remember to include some downtime at home. You’ll have a long phone conversation with a true friend who values your company.

TAURUS

You may have to ask for a refund or a price adjustment after a specific purchase. This summer, you’ll sign up for a short training course that will boost your professional development.

GEMINI

Your friends and loved ones will need your help and support this week. As you inevitably devote yourself to helping them, they’ll express their gratitude and appreciation for your kindness.

CANCER

In the upcoming weeks, you’ll focus on a professional or personal project. You’ll work alongside a talented team that can help turn your visions into reality.

LEO

Your week will be marked by ups and downs in your energy levels. You’ll celebrate excellent news regarding a family member’s health, leading to a spontaneous gathering.

VIRGO

Time is precious and limited. You’ll have to be extremely organized to complete all your projects. You’ll participate in joyful festivities that will recharge your energy and prepare you to tackle your goals.

LIBRA

If you’re looking for a job, someone close to you may guide you to an unexpect­ed career opportunity. You’re about to launch an exciting venture, whether it’s organizing a trip or starting a business.

SCORPIO

Plan yourself a well-deserved vacation this summer. You have all the tools you need to grow your business. You’ll receive support from knowledgeable experts.

SAGITTARIUS

Bring peace back into your life and resolve any conflicts within your circle. Solutions will be offered to you to settle your debts or start renovation work.

CAPRICORN

You’ll find yourself leading important negotiations or finalizing a lengthy business deal. Don’t be afraid of change; welcome it with confidence. It will benefit you in the long term.

AQUARIUS

You’ll be surprised to find yourself in the spotlight this week. Prepare to be recog­nized for a heroic deed, even if only for lending a listening ear to a person in emotional distress.

PISCES

One of your children may feel hesitant to leave their friends for the summer. They’ll need a bit of extra attention, potentially requiring you to take time off work. Additionally, an elderly relative may need your presence and support.