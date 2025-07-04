YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE

Week of July 6 to 12, 2025

The luckiest signs this week: Aquarius, Pisces and Aries

ARIES

Focus on doing what you love this week. Treat every occasion as an opportunity for a party. Planning your vacation may feel over­whelming with so many options. However, don’t forget to tackle a few important commitments that need your attention.

TAURUS

It’s time for a change; stop procrastinating. You’ll start a new project or explore new and exciting opportunities. Your home might also need a fresh touch, whether through redecorating or relocating.

GEMINI

You’ll participate in training sessions and conferences and negotiate important agreements. In your relationship, your partner may have to step up and take responsibil­ity—you’re not there to cater to their every need. You’ll successfully break certain bad habits at home.

CANCER

As your vacation draws near, your mind may linger on certain work-related matters, forc­ing you to stay connected to the office. If you’re single, temper your excitement after a promising first date. You’ll be left waiting for a response.

LEO

You’ll finally sort out those small annoy­ances that have been bothering you and complete the tasks you’ve been putting off. Don’t be too spontaneous on vacation. Tourist spots will be crowded, so make your reservations right away.

VIRGO

You’ll like the idea of spending your vacation at home. Redesigning your flowerbeds or landscaping could quickly become a time-consuming project, eating away at your downtime and leisure activities. Your vacation could turn into more of a construction site than a retreat.

LIBRA

Expect a busy week filled with travel. To avoid making unnecessary trips, make a grocery list before heading to the store. Be prepared for lively discussions and potential disagreements with those closest to you.

SCORPIO

Don’t be afraid to make the most of your summer! Create a solid budget to help turn your plans into reality. If you want the perfect vacation, you’ll need to juggle your work, family life and romantic relationships to have fun while still managing your responsibilities.

SAGITTARIUS

Your sense of initiative doesn’t go unnoticed. At work and in social settings, you’ll create opportunities and know how to take advantage of them. Your energy will be at its peak, especially during activities with friends, which will keep you energized.

CAPRICORN

Before going on vacation, you’ll find yourself calculating the costs repeatedly, worrying about expenses. Remember, you can’t put a price on pleasurable experiences. In love, you could be swept up in a romance when you least expect it.

AQUARIUS

Cherish the time you spend with your loved ones. Now is the perfect time to slow down on work. Allow yourself to take longer breaks to enjoy socializing with your colleagues.

PISCES

Take advantage of your vacation to turn your professional and home-related dreams into reality. However, don’t forget to rest and give yourself some time to recharge.